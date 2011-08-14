Sunrise Avenue is a Finnish rock band originally formed in 2002 in Helsinki, Finland. In the early days the band was called Sunrise and the name was changed to Sunrise Avenue in 2003. Sunrise Avenue was known for their catchy melodic and modern songs and energetic live performances. Their style varied from rock and pop-rock to rock ballads. The band sold more than 2,000,000 albums and 2,000,000 singles and played several tours and more than a thousand shows in twenty European countries and Japan.[citation needed] Sunrise Avenue's best known songs are "Hollywood Hills" (2011), "Fairytale Gone Bad" (2006), "Forever Yours" (2007), "The Whole Story" (2009), "Heal Me" (2007) and "Welcome To My Life" (2009). The band released five studio albums, two live albums, three live DVDs, a best-of album and 18 singles.