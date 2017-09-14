We're No Heroes Biography (Wikipedia)
We're No Heroes (often abbreviated WNH) are a three-piece band from Cardiff, United Kingdom, composed of Tom Collins, Michael Owen, and Luke Llewellyn. They first formed in the summer of 2009 at a downtown South Side recording studio in Chicago, USA.
Their debut record Crossing Over was a demo released for free on February 2010 in the UK and the US. The band's debut EP, Quiet Colours, was recorded late February 2011 and released on 15 June.
Their music influences are widely varied due to the different musical backgrounds of the members. However, they have been said to have a funky take on angular ’80s indie and zeitgeist-snaring math rock, playing spot on angular fast paced guitar tunes, which have been compared to other bands such as A Certain Ratio, Spandau Ballet, The Gang Of Four, and The Whitest Boy Alive, to name a few.
