Paul Clarkson is an English actor, theatre director and teacher. He was born and educated in Worcester and trained at LAMDA from 1979–81.

He has been Assistant Director at the Swan Theatre, Worcester, Associate Director at Derby Playhouse theatre, Director of Drama at Pangbourne College, Berkshire and Course Director of the BA (Hons) acting course at Birmingham School of Acting. He was also Head of Drama at Solihull School, Solihull, Course Director Performing Arts at Abingdon College and a teacher of Drama at Golden Hillock School, Sparkhill, Birmingham.

In 1984, he won the Laurence Olivier Award as Actor of the Year in a Musical playing John Tallentire in Howard Goodall and Melvyn Bragg’s The Hired Man at the Astoria Theatre, London. He also created the role of Harry Bright in the original production of Mamma Mia! at the Prince Edward Theatre, London.

His other theatre work includes: Alfie Byrne in the European Premiere of the musical A Man of No Importance' at the Union Theatre, Southwark and the Arts Theatre, London. Dave in the world premiere of Promises and Lies (Birmingham Rep). Hamp in For King and Country (Greenwich Theatre), Working Class Hero, The Hired Man, Venetian Twins, (Nuffield, Southampton). Down the Dock Road (Chester Gateway). Mephistopheles in Doctor Faustus, Roderigo in Othello, Captain Plume in The Recruiting Officer and Lieutenant Clark in 'Our Country's Good' (Swan, Worcester). He recently played Jack Horsfall in Hull Truck Theatre's production of 'The Glee Club' by Richard Cameron directed by Tessa Walker and Gryce in Derby Theatre's production of 'Kes' directed by Sarah Brigham and toured Britain in 'House of Ghosts' directed by Robin Herford.