The AttractionsElvis Costello. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1996
The Attractions
1977
The Attractions Tracks
Accidents Will Happen
Elvis Costello
Radio Radio
Elvis Costello
Pump It Up
Elvis Costello
Every Day I Write The Book
Elvis Costello
Oliver's Army
Elvis Costello
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding
Elvis Costello
High Fidelity
Elvis Costello
I Hope You're Happy Now
Elvis Costello
The Beat
Elvis Costello
Blue Chair
Elvis Costello
(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea
Elvis Costello
Brown to Blue
Elvis Costello
Beaten To The Punch
Elvis Costello
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Elvis Costello
Watching the Detectives
Elvis Costello
