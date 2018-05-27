The Ray Gelato Giants
The Ray Gelato Giants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa4fb2cd-2505-4aa6-85f0-45b804475e55
The Ray Gelato Giants Tracks
Sort by
Givin' Up Givin' Up
The Ray Gelato Giants
Givin' Up Givin' Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Givin' Up Givin' Up
Last played on
Is Santa Claus Real?
The Ray Gelato Giants And The Fielding Primary School Choir
Is Santa Claus Real?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is Santa Claus Real?
Performer
Last played on
The Great City
The Ray Gelato Giants
The Great City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great City
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
The Ray Gelato Giants
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelina/Zooma Zooma
The Ray Gelato Giants
Angelina/Zooma Zooma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelina/Zooma Zooma
Undecided
The Ray Gelato Giants
Undecided
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf02.jpglink
Undecided
Last played on
Is Santa Claus Real
The Ray Gelato Giants
Is Santa Claus Real
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is Santa Claus Real
Last played on
An Evening In Roma (Live In Session)
The Ray Gelato Giants
An Evening In Roma (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Evening In Roma (Live In Session)
Last played on
Around The World (Live In Session)
The Ray Gelato Giants
Around The World (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around The World (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Ray Gelato Giants Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist