Alan Price SetFormed 1965. Disbanded 1968
Alan Price Set
1965
Alan Price Set Tracks
Hi Lili Hi Lo
Simon Smith And The Amazing Danging Bear
The House That Jack Built
Simon Smith
I Put A Spell On You
The Time Has Come
To Ramona
Don't Stop The Carnival
LOVING YOU IS SWEETER THAN EVER
Lord Have Mercy (feat. Quentin Miller & Alan Price Set)
