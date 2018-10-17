Christopher Marwood
Christopher Marwood
Christopher Marwood Tracks
Duo for bassoon and cello in B flat Major, K.292
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Septet in E flat Major, Op.20
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio in B flat Major Op.97 (Archduke) for Piano and Strings
Michael D'Arcy, Christopher Marwood, Hugh Tinney & Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio No. 1 in B Major Op.8 for Piano and Strings
Michael D'Arcy, Christopher Marwood, Hugh Tinney & Johannes Brahms
