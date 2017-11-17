Aly & AJ, known briefly as 78violet (pronounced: "seventy-eight violet"), are an American pop rock duo that consists of sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka. They signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records in 2004. Their debut album, Into the Rush, debuted at number 36 on the US Billboard 200, and was later certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It has sold 839,000 copies domestically and one million copies worldwide. Their second album, Insomniatic, peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200, selling over 39,000 copies in its first week and becoming Aly & AJ's highest debut to date.

In 2009, Aly & AJ renamed themselves 78violet and officially announced their departure from Hollywood Records the following year. In 2013, the sisters released their first single in five years, "Hothouse". The duo had planned to release a full-length album in 2014, which was later leaked onto the internet during summer 2014. On December 9, 2015, the duo announced they had decided to return to their original name, Aly & AJ. Since then, the duo have been working on new music.