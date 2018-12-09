Billy DanielsBorn 12 September 1915. Died 7 October 1988
Billy Daniels
1915-09-12
Billy Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
William Boone Daniels (September 12, 1915 – October 7, 1988), better known as Billy Daniels, was an American singer active in the United States and Europe from the mid-1930s to 1988, notable for his hit recording of "That Old Black Magic" and his pioneering performances on early 1950s television.
