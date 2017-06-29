Ruth B.Born 2 July 1995
Ruth B.
1995-07-02
Ruth B. Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Berhe (born July 2, 1995), better known by her stage name Ruth B., is a Canadian singer and songwriter from Edmonton, Alberta. She started by singing songs on Vine in early 2013. In November 2015, she released her debut EP, The Intro. On May 5, 2017, she released her first album, Safe Haven. Her single "Lost Boy" has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify alone as of June 2018, while her YouTube channel has received a total of 138 million views.
