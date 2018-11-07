David KempsterWelsh Baritone
David Kempster
David Kempster Tracks
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Last played on
Coedmor
David Kempster
Last played on
I Grieve (from Elizabeth)
Martin Yates
Narrator
Last played on
Toreador
David Kempster
Last played on
o Sanctaidd Nos
David Kempster
Last played on
Lieutenant Kijé, Op 60 (suite) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Sergei Prokofiev
Last played on
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Io Morro
David Kempster
Last played on
Les Martyrs - Opera In 4 Acts [2nd Version Of Poliuto]: end of Act 3
Gaetano Donizetti
Choir
Last played on
Peter Grimes - Embroidery in childhood
Benjamin Britten
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Søndergård at Christmas
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-12-12T13:39:24
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Søndergård at Christmas
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-10T13:39:24
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
Royal Albert Hall
