Eric McFadden (born December 1, 1965) is an American guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter from San Francisco.

He spent his formative years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, receiving lessons from Stanton Hirsch. During his mid-teens, he moved to Syracuse, New York, where he studied jazz guitar. He spent time in Spain studying flamenco and in interviews has expressed interest in Gypsy music.

McFadden played in a number of bands in Albuquerque, most notably the Angry Babies, a punk rock/heavy metal three-piece band that toured along the West coast and released three albums in limited runs. After moving to San Francisco, he gained notoriety as lead singer and guitarist for the band Liar, which originated in 1994. Liar's debut album Devil Dog Road and follow-up album Gone Too Far received acclaim with both fans and critics. Liar won the SF Weekly Music Award (Wammie) in 1997 and BAM magazine's California Music Awards in 1998. Paulo Baldi, who was the drummer for Liar, also joined McFadden in the band Alien Lovestock, which was self-described as "chili-powered, hard rockin', avant-funk, Latin, surreal-desert groove."