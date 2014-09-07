Bekka BramlettAmerican singer. Born 19 April 1968
Rebekka Ruth Lazone "Bekka" Bramlett (born April 19, 1968) is an American singer, songwriter and prolific session background singer. She is the daughter of Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett, of the popular music duo Delaney & Bonnie.
She has been a member of Mick Fleetwood's band the Zoo (1991–92), Fleetwood Mac (1993–95), and the country duo Bekka & Billy, with Billy Burnette (1996–98). She released a solo album of demo work in 2002 for fans who attended her shows.
Currently, she is a session singer, songwriter, and backing vocalist, working with many artists, including Faith Hill, Robert Plant, Warrant, Trace Adkins, Faster Pussycat, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill and Sam Moore.
