The Bad Shepherds
2008
The Bad Shepherds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bad Shepherds were an English folk band, formed by the comedian Adrian Edmondson in 2008. They played folk punk songs with traditional folk instruments. The band primarily consisted of Edmondson (vocals, mandolins, mandola) and Troy Donockley (uilleann pipes, cittern, whistles, vocals).
The Bad Shepherds Performances & Interviews
Adrian Edmondson speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
2013-03-26
Ade Edmondson joins Mark and Stuart to speak about the reformation of the Bad Shepherds.
Adrian Edmondson speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
