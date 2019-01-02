Gabrieli Players
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa3d98c3-9390-4985-9a9b-c600e2d8f205
Gabrieli Players Tracks
Sort by
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 306 (Bourrée)
George Frideric Handel
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 306 (Bourrée)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 306 (Bourrée)
Last played on
L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
George Frideric Handel
L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
Last played on
Canzon a 9 a 10
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon a 9 a 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon a 9 a 10
Last played on
Canzona No 14 à 10
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzona No 14 à 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzona No 14 à 10
Last played on
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Last played on
l'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV.55, Part 1; Il Penseroso, Air "Oft on a plat of rising ground"
George Frideric Handel
l'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV.55, Part 1; Il Penseroso, Air "Oft on a plat of rising ground"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
l'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV.55, Part 1; Il Penseroso, Air "Oft on a plat of rising ground"
Last played on
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
Last played on
Hail, bright Cecilia (Symphony)
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia (Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail, bright Cecilia (Symphony)
Last played on
Hark, hear the sound of the chase (The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Hark, hear the sound of the chase (The Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Hark, hear the sound of the chase (The Seasons)
Orchestra
Last played on
O Jesu mi dulcissime
Giovanni Gabrieli
O Jesu mi dulcissime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
O Jesu mi dulcissime
Last played on
Dulcis Jesu
Giovanni Gabrieli
Dulcis Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Dulcis Jesu
Sonata octavi toni a 12 (No. 15)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata octavi toni a 12 (No. 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Sonata octavi toni a 12 (No. 15)
Omnes gentes
Giovanni Gabrieli
Omnes gentes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Omnes gentes
Canzon quarti toni a 15 (No. 16)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon quarti toni a 15 (No. 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon quarti toni a 15 (No. 16)
Canzona a 10
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzona a 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzona a 10
Last played on
Sonata Sancti Polycarpi
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Sonata Sancti Polycarpi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Sonata Sancti Polycarpi
Last played on
Buccinate in neomenia tuba
Giovanni Gabrieli
Buccinate in neomenia tuba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Buccinate in neomenia tuba
Last played on
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
Johann Sebastian Bach
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
Last played on
L'Allegro Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato: Part 3
George Frideric Handel
L'Allegro Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato: Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
L'Allegro Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato: Part 3
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
Last played on
Grande messe des morts
Hector Berlioz
Grande messe des morts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Grande messe des morts
Last played on
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Last played on
O Domine Jesu Christe for 8 voices
Giovanni Gabrieli
O Domine Jesu Christe for 8 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
O Domine Jesu Christe for 8 voices
Last played on
Rodelinda: "Fatto Inferno...Pastorello d'un povero armento"
George Frideric Handel
Rodelinda: "Fatto Inferno...Pastorello d'un povero armento"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Rodelinda: "Fatto Inferno...Pastorello d'un povero armento"
Last played on
Sonata No.18, a 14
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata No.18, a 14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Sonata No.18, a 14
Last played on
Jephthah
Giacomo Carissimi
Jephthah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1z0.jpglink
Jephthah
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2 - Part 3
Choir
Director
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gabrieli Players
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-18T13:31:18
18
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e33whn
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-17T13:31:18
17
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-24T13:31:18
24
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-27T13:31:18
27
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej39rz
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-05T13:31:18
5
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Gabrieli Players Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist