Jackie LevenBorn 18 June 1950. Died 14 November 2011
Jackie Leven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa3b535a-9da9-4d85-9a16-91811ad61ad2
Jackie Leven Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Leven (18 June 1950 – 14 November 2011) was a Scottish songwriter and folk musician. After starting his career as a folk musician in the late 1960s, he first found success with new wave band Doll by Doll. He later recorded as a solo artist, releasing more than twenty albums under his own name or under the pseudonym Sir Vincent Lone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Leven Tracks
Sort by
Blue Soul Dark Road
Jackie Leven
Blue Soul Dark Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Soul Dark Road
Poor Toun
Jackie Leven
Poor Toun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Toun
Elegy for Johnny Cash
Jackie Leven
Elegy for Johnny Cash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy for Johnny Cash
The Haunting Of John rebus
Jackie Leven And Ian Rankin
The Haunting Of John rebus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haunting Of John rebus
Performer
Last played on
My Spanish Dad
Jackie Leven
My Spanish Dad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Spanish Dad
Last played on
Classic Northern Diversions
Jackie Leven
Classic Northern Diversions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Classic Northern Diversions
Last played on
Jim O'Windygates
Jackie Leven
Jim O'Windygates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jim O'Windygates
Last played on
Universal Blue
Jackie Leven
Universal Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Universal Blue
Last played on
Levens Lament
Jackie Leven
Levens Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Levens Lament
Last played on
Exit Wound
Jackie Leven
Exit Wound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exit Wound
Last played on
Edinburgh Winter Blues
Jackie Leven
Edinburgh Winter Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edinburgh Winter Blues
Last played on
You've Lost That Loving Feeling
Jackie Leven
You've Lost That Loving Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Lost That Loving Feeling
Last played on
The Haunting Of John Rebus
Jackie Leven
The Haunting Of John Rebus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haunting Of John Rebus
Last played on
I Say A Little Prayer
Jackie Leven
I Say A Little Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Say A Little Prayer
Last played on
Call Mother A Lonely Field
Jackie Leven
Call Mother A Lonely Field
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Mother A Lonely Field
Last played on
Friendship Between Men & Women
Jackie Leven
Friendship Between Men & Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friendship Between Men & Women
Last played on
Childish Blues
Jackie Leven
Childish Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Childish Blues
Last played on
Desolation Blues
Jackie Leven
Desolation Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desolation Blues
Last played on
Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
Jackie Leven
Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening
Last played on
Woman In A Car
Jackie Leven
Woman In A Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman In A Car
Last played on
I've Been Everywhere
Jackie Leven
I've Been Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Everywhere
Last played on
One Man Guitar
Jackie Leven
One Man Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Man Guitar
Last played on
Nottamun Town
Jackie Leven
Nottamun Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nottamun Town
Last played on
Soft Lowland Tongue
Jackie Leven
Soft Lowland Tongue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Lowland Tongue
Last played on
Jackie Leven Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist