DR Big BandDanish Radio's jazz orchestra/big band, known under several names over the years. Formed 1964
1964
The Danish Radio Big Band (DR Big Band), often referred to as the Radioens Big Band is a big band founded in Copenhagen in 1964.
Fly Me To The Moon
Curtis Stigers
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
DR Big Band
My Kind Of Town
Curtis Stigers
Summer Wind
Curtis Stigers
The Strange Voyage Of Donald Crowhurst
Django Bates
Belleville (feat. Adrien Moignard)
DR Big Band
The Lady Is A Tramp
Curtis Stigers
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Curtis Stigers
You Make Me Feel So Young
Curtis Stigers
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Charlie Watts
Faction (Satis; Live At Danish Radio Concert Hall)
DR Big Band
Eleanor Rigby
Gerard Presencer
Come Fly With Me
Curtis Stigers
I've Got You Under My Skin (feat. DR Big Band)
Curtis Stigers
Jingle Bells
James Lord Pierpont
Blue Danube
Steve Gray
Devil's Larder
Gerard Presencer
Istanbul Coffee Cup
Gerard Presencer
Another Weirdo
Gerard Presencer
Highway 61
DR Big Band
