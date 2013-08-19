Endre SzervánszkyBorn 27 December 1911. Died 25 June 1977
Endre Szervánszky
1911-12-27
Endre Szervánszky Biography (Wikipedia)
Endre Szervánszky (b. Kistétény, December 27, 1911 - d. Budapest, June 25, 1977) was a Hungarian composer.
Quintet no 1
Endre Szervánszky
Quintet no 1
Quintet no 1
