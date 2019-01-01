Dora LabbetteBorn 4 March 1898. Died 3 September 1984
Dora Labbette (4 March 1898 – 3 September 1984) was an English soprano. Her career spanned the concert hall and the opera house. She conspired with Sir Thomas Beecham to appear at the Royal Opera House masquerading as an Italian singer by the name of Lisa Perli. Away from professional concerns she had an affair with Beecham, with whom she had a son.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1944: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezrfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-21T13:41:41
21
Jun
1944
Proms 1939: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/endzc8
Queen's Hall
1939-09-28T13:41:41
28
Sep
1939
Proms 1938: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eznbj5
Queen's Hall
1938-09-15T13:41:41
15
Sep
1938
Proms 1936: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6hfhn
Queen's Hall
1936-08-18T13:41:41
18
Aug
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1936
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2cnc8
Queen's Hall
1936-08-08T13:41:41
8
Aug
1936
