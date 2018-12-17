Jimmie HaskellBorn 7 November 1936. Died 4 February 2016
1936-11-07
Jimmie Haskell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmie Haskell (born Sheridan Pearlman, November 7, 1936 – February 4, 2016) was an American composer and arranger for a variety of popular singers and motion pictures.
A Happy Guy
Ricky Nelson
A Happy Guy
A Happy Guy
Ghetto Woman
B.B. King, Jimmie Haskell
Ghetto Woman
Ghetto Woman
Performer
A Shot In The Dark
Jimmie Haskell
A Shot In The Dark
A Shot In The Dark
Great White Water
Jimmie Haskell
Great White Water
Great White Water
