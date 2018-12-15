Wes Finch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa3450f3-2f5d-48e2-a63d-2ee12114a65a
Wes Finch Tracks
Sort by
You Are Light
Wes Finch
You Are Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pact
Wes Finch
The Pact
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackie's Stone
Wes Finch
Jackie's Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackie's Stone
Last played on
Wren
Wes Finch
Wren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wren
Last played on
Freeman St
Wes Finch
Freeman St
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Southern Cross
Wes Finch
Southern Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Southern Cross
Performer
Last played on
Corrine
Wes Finch
Corrine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Widow Thomas
Wes Finch
Widow Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Widow Thomas
Last played on
O, Mistress Mine
Wes Finch
O, Mistress Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O, Mistress Mine
Performer
Last played on
O, never say that I was false of heart (Sonnet 109)
Wes Finch
O, never say that I was false of heart (Sonnet 109)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O, never say that I was false of heart (Sonnet 109)
Performer
How Shall I Your True Love Know?
Wes Finch
How Shall I Your True Love Know?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Shall I Your True Love Know?
Performer
Those Hours (Sonnet 5)
Wes Finch
Those Hours (Sonnet 5)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Hours (Sonnet 5)
Performer
Sigh No More, Ladies
Wes Finch
Sigh No More, Ladies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sigh No More, Ladies
Performer
Come Away, Death
Wes Finch
Come Away, Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Away, Death
Performer
Ring on the Riverbed
Wes Finch
Ring on the Riverbed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, Mistress Mine (BBC Introducing)
Wes Finch
Oh, Mistress Mine (BBC Introducing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, Mistress Mine (BBC Introducing)
Last played on
Handfast
Wes Finch
Handfast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handfast
Last played on
Back to artist