The High Bar Gang is a Canadian bluegrass band, based in Vancouver.

The band has been popular in their home province of British Columbia selling out many of their shows, and were asked to open for Blue Rodeo when they played in Vancouver. They were also nominated for a Juno Award in 2014 in the category "Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year", and won "Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

In April 2015, Dave and Kirby Barber joined the group. The band has since performed at Vancouver Island MusicFest, Harrison Festival and the 2015 PanAmerica Games in Toronto.