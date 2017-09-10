The High Bar GangFormed March 2010
The High Bar Gang
2010-03
The High Bar Gang Biography
The High Bar Gang is a Canadian bluegrass band, based in Vancouver.
The band has been popular in their home province of British Columbia selling out many of their shows, and were asked to open for Blue Rodeo when they played in Vancouver. They were also nominated for a Juno Award in 2014 in the category "Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year", and won "Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Awards.
In April 2015, Dave and Kirby Barber joined the group. The band has since performed at Vancouver Island MusicFest, Harrison Festival and the 2015 PanAmerica Games in Toronto.
The High Bar Gang Tracks
Be Thou My Vision
The High Bar Gang
Be Thou My Vision
Be Thou My Vision
I Still Miss Someone
The High Bar Gang
I Still Miss Someone
I Still Miss Someone
How Many Times Have You Broken My Heart
The High Bar Gang
How Many Times Have You Broken My Heart
How Many Times Have You Broken My Heart
One I Love Is Gone
The High Bar Gang
One I Love Is Gone
One I Love Is Gone
Jailer Jailer
The High Bar Gang
Jailer Jailer
Jailer Jailer
Long Lonesome Highway Blues
The High Bar Gang
Long Lonesome Highway Blues
Long Lonesome Highway Blues
Silver Dagger
The High Bar Gang
Silver Dagger
Silver Dagger
Branded Wherever I Go
The High Bar Gang
Branded Wherever I Go
Branded Wherever I Go
Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky
The High Bar Gang
Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky
Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky
10 Rank Strangers
The High Bar Gang
10 Rank Strangers
10 Rank Strangers
Red Wicked Wine
The High Bar Gang
Red Wicked Wine
Red Wicked Wine
The Cold Rain And Snow
The High Bar Gang
The Cold Rain And Snow
The Cold Rain And Snow
Over in the Gloryland
The High Bar Gang
Over in the Gloryland
Over in the Gloryland
Daniel Prayed
The High Bar Gang
Daniel Prayed
Daniel Prayed
I Saw The Light
The High Bar Gang
I Saw The Light
I Saw The Light
Angel Band
The High Bar Gang
Angel Band
Angel Band
Rank Strangers
The High Bar Gang
Rank Strangers
Rank Strangers
The Fields Have Turned Brown
The High Bar Gang
The Fields Have Turned Brown
The Fields Have Turned Brown
Green Pastures in the Sky
The High Bar Gang
Green Pastures in the Sky
All My Tears
The High Bar Gang
All My Tears
All My Tears
