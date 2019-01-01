Bryan DevendorfBorn 1 July 1975
Bryan Devendorf
1975-07-01
Bryan Devendorf Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan Devendorf is an American drummer. He is best known as a founding member of the indie rock band The National, with whom he has recorded seven studio albums. Devendorf is also a member of the experimental rock bands Pfarmers and LNZNDRF.
