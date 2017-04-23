David KrakauerBorn 22 September 1956
David Krakauer
David Krakauer Biography (Wikipedia)
David Krakauer (born September 22, 1956) is an American clarinetist raised and based in New York, NY. He is known for his work in klezmer music as well as classical music and avant-garde improvisation. He is also considered an accomplished jazz player.
Tekyah
Osvaldo Golijov
Tekyah
Tekyah
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 33 - An evening of Gypsy & Klezmer music
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-14T13:40:56
Proms 2001: Prom 33 - An evening of Gypsy & Klezmer music
Royal Albert Hall
