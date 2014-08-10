Matt HoustonFrench rapper, real name: Matthieu Gore. Born 30 September 1977
Matt Houston
1977-09-30
Matt Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthieu Gore, better known as Matt Houston or Matt, is a French R & B singer and music producer originating from Guadeloupe. He was born in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe on 30 September 1977. He has released five albums and a number of singles.
Matt Houston Tracks
E No Easy Remix
P-Square
E No Easy Remix
E No Easy Remix
Uncontrolled VIP
Matt Houston
Uncontrolled VIP
Uncontrolled VIP
