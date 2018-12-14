James Michael "Jimmy" Edgar (born 1983) is an American musician, graphic designer, photographer, and filmmaker from Detroit, Michigan. Influenced by Detroit techno, Rap and R&B, early in his career he released two hip-hop glitch albums under the names Michaux and Kristuit Salu and Morris Nightingale. His first solo album Color Strip (2006) came out on Warp Records after he signed to the label at age 18. This release was followed by XXX (2010) on !K7 Records in 2010. After his last solo LP Majenta (2012), he has released several EPS on his own Ultramajic Records, often designing the album covers himself.

He is known as a member of the music duo Black Affair along with vocalist Steve Mason, and has also been a part of the side-projects X District with Laura Clarke, Her Bad Habit, the duo Plus Device, the group Creepy Autograph, and the duo JETS with Machinedrum. Currently based in Los Angeles, he tours frequently as a collaborator and solo artist, and has performed at venues such as Bang Face, I Love Techno, and the Detroit Electronic Music Festival. Edgar has also showcased his painting and fashion photography at a number of international exhibitions, and is known for making short films and directing music videos, often of an abstract nature.