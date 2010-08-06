King Biscuit BoyBorn 9 March 1944. Died 5 January 2003
King Biscuit Boy
1944-03-09
King Biscuit Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Alfred Newell (March 9, 1944 – January 5, 2003), better known by his stage name, King Biscuit Boy, was a Canadian blues musician. He was the first Canadian blues artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. Newell played guitar and sang, but he was most noted for his harmonica playing. Newell's stage name, given to him by Ronnie Hawkins, was taken from the King Biscuit Time, an early American blues broadcast.
King Biscuit Boy played with Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Allen Toussaint and The Meters.
