Sefyu Born 20 April 1981
Sefyu
1981-04-20
Sefyu Biography (Wikipedia)
Youssef Soukouna (born 20 April 1981 in Goutte d'Or, Paris), better known by his stage name Sefyu (, his first name in verlan), is a French rapper of Senegalese descent. He comes from Aulnay-sous-Bois, a city in the French department of Seine-Saint-Denis of which is located within the northern suburbs of Paris. Sefyu originally aspired to become a professional soccer player, but his dream was derailed after he sustained an injury whilst playing for English club Arsenal. He emerged upon the hip-hop scene in the early 2000s to commercial and critical acclaim.
Sefyu Tracks
Molotov 4
Molotov 4
Molotov 4
