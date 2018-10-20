GuyNew jack swing. Formed 1987
Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa209319-6d7b-4a20-b445-62186ec41e0d
Guy Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy is an American hip hop, R&B and soul band, and were the creators of the new jack swing style of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Tracks
Sort by
I Like
Guy
I Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like
Last played on
Groove Me
Guy
Groove Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groove Me
Last played on
Teddy's Jam
Guy
Teddy's Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teddy's Jam
Last played on
Her
Guy
Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her
Last played on
Dancin'
Guy
Dancin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancin'
Last played on
Lets Chill
Guy
Lets Chill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Chill
Last played on
A Head Full of Dreams
Berryman, Guy, Buckland, Jon, Champion, Champion, Martin, Chris & Coldplay
A Head Full of Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3pmw.jpglink
A Head Full of Dreams
Last played on
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Colette
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxpg.jpglink
Home Is Where the Hatred Is
Last played on
Tell Me What You Like
Guy
Tell Me What You Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What You Like
Last played on
New Jack City
Guy
New Jack City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Jack City
Last played on
Guy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist