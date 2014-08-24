Oscar LopezChilean-Canadian guitarist. Born 1954
Oscar Lopez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa1fac3d-f692-43fa-bffb-cd9f27c6a842
Oscar Lopez Biography (Wikipedia)
Óscar López may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oscar Lopez Tracks
Sort by
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue
James Keelaghan
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Is The Loving Tongue
Last played on
Oscar Lopez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist