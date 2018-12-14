Hugo Pierre Leclercq (born 30 May 1994), better known by his stage name Madeon, is a French DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter and musician from Nantes, France. He initially came to widespread public attention through a YouTube video, "Pop Culture", where he performed a mash-up of 39 different popular songs in real-time using a Novation Launchpad. It received millions of hits in its first few days of release.

Leclercq's first EP, The City, was released in 2012. His debut studio album, Adventure, was released on 27 March 2015, supported by a 22-stop North American tour.

He is currently ranked at number 105 on DJ Mag's top DJ's for 2017.

In 2017, he was nominated for two Electronic Music Awards with Porter Robinson for Single of the Year and Live Act of the Year.