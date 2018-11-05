Green River OrdinanceFormed 2008
Green River Ordinance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa1d45af-ceeb-445f-afe2-65308eef7780
Green River Ordinance Biography (Wikipedia)
Green River Ordinance is an American rock band from Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Their name refers to Green River Ordinances, laws which prohibit door-to-door sales unless the house's owner gives permission to do so.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Green River Ordinance Tracks
Sort by
Red Fire Night
Green River Ordinance
Red Fire Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Fire Night
Last played on
Simple Life
Green River Ordinance
Simple Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Life
Last played on
Undertow
Green River Ordinance
Undertow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212jrh.jpglink
Undertow
Last played on
Green River Ordinance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist