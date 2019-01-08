Billy SwanBorn 12 May 1942
Billy Swan
1942-05-12
Billy Swan Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lance Swan (born May 12, 1942) is an American Country singer-songwriter, best known for his 1974 single, "I Can Help".
Billy Swan Tracks
I Can Help
Billy Swan
I Can Help
I Can Help
Last played on
Ways Of A Woman In Love
Billy Swan
Ways Of A Woman In Love
Ways Of A Woman In Love
Last played on
Everything's The Same (Ain't Nothing Changed) (Album Version)
Billy Swan
Everything's The Same (Ain't Nothing Changed) (Album Version)
Shake, Rattle & Roll
Billy Swan
Shake, Rattle & Roll
Shake, Rattle & Roll
Last played on
Lover Please
Billy Swan
Lover Please
Lover Please
Last played on
