1945-10-02
Donald McLean III (born October 2, 1945) is an American singer-songwriter. He is best known for his 1971 song "American Pie", which was a number-one US hit for four weeks in 1972 and stayed put at 2 for 3 weeks in the UK, as well as a hit for Madonna in 2000. McLean's other well-known songs include: "And I Love You So", sung by Elvis Presley, Perry Como, Helen Reddy, and Glen Campbell, among others; "Vincent", a tribute to the 19th-century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh; "Crying", a cover of the Roy Orbison song and a surprise number 1 hit in the United Kingdom in 1980; and "Castles in the Air", which McLean recorded twice. In 2004, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don McLean in Conversation
2018-05-10
The man behind classics such as American Pie and Vincent in conversation with Grant Stott
Gerry Chats With Don McLean
2018-03-16
The legendary songwriter talks to Gerry about his illustrious career.
Don Mclean enters the Singers Hall of Fame
2015-12-13
Don McLean
2015-05-31
Don McLean joins Johnnie for a chat about his 70's memories.
Don McLean Live in Session
2015-05-10
The US legend Don McLean performs two songs live in the studio
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T13:48:55
