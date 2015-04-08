Snakadaktal was an Australian five-piece indie pop/dream pop band, which formed in 2009 in Melbourne, Victoria and broke up on 16 March 2014. The band consists of Sean Heathcliff (guitar, vocals, synthesizers), Phoebe Cockburn (vocals, synthesizers) Joseph Clough (guitar), Jarrah Mccarty-Smith (bass), and Barna Nemeth (drums).