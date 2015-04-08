SnakadaktalFormed 2009. Disbanded 15 March 2014
Snakadaktal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa199e49-1bbd-4017-af05-0b5024b0cbac
Snakadaktal Biography (Wikipedia)
Snakadaktal was an Australian five-piece indie pop/dream pop band, which formed in 2009 in Melbourne, Victoria and broke up on 16 March 2014. The band consists of Sean Heathcliff (guitar, vocals, synthesizers), Phoebe Cockburn (vocals, synthesizers) Joseph Clough (guitar), Jarrah Mccarty-Smith (bass), and Barna Nemeth (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Snakadaktal Tracks
Sort by
The Sun II (Just Kiddin Remix)
Snakadaktal
The Sun II (Just Kiddin Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun II (Just Kiddin Remix)
Last played on
Hung On Tight
Snakadaktal
Hung On Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hung On Tight
Last played on
Air
Snakadaktal
Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Air
Last played on
Dance Bear
Snakadaktal
Dance Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Bear
Last played on
Back to artist