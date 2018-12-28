Christopher RobinsonBritish conductor & organist. Born 20 April 1936
Christopher Robinson
Christopher Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher John Robinson (born 20 April 1936) is a British conductor and organist.
After being organ scholar at Christ Church, Oxford, in 1963 he became Organist and Master of the Choristers at Worcester Cathedral.
He was conductor of the City of Birmingham Choir between 1964 and 2002.
In 1974 he became Organist and Choirmaster at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, a position he held until 1991.
He conducted the Oxford Bach Choir from 1976 to 1997.
He became Organist and Director of Music at St John's College, Cambridge in 1992, leading the choir there until his retirement in 2003.
From 2015-2018, he was Mentor to the Organ Scholars at Downing College, Cambridge .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
