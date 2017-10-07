Seth Bye and Katie GriffinFormed 20 January 2015
Seth Bye and Katie Griffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2015-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa14e75b-76fc-4150-b117-15cc576dbbdc
Tracks
Sort by
The Ruardean Warning
Seth Bye & Katie Griffin
The Ruardean Warning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ruardean Warning
Performer
Last played on
Whiskey Across The Borders Part 2
Seth Bye and Katie Griffin
Whiskey Across The Borders Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Across The Borders Part 2
Last played on
The Moment
Seth Bye and Katie Griffin
The Moment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moment
Last played on
Back to artist