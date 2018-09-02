The Andrew Collins Trio
The Andrew Collins Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa11382e-f5af-47c8-bc3f-bcf8248d7af4
The Andrew Collins Trio Tracks
Sort by
Big Toaster
The Andrew Collins Trio
Big Toaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Toaster
Last played on
Leaving's Not The Only Way To Go
The Andrew Collins Trio
Leaving's Not The Only Way To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving's Not The Only Way To Go
Last played on
Poplar Bluff
The Andrew Collins Trio
Poplar Bluff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poplar Bluff
Last played on
Stars Sun and Moon
The Andrew Collins Trio
Stars Sun and Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars Sun and Moon
Last played on
Fish And Bowl
The Andrew Collins Trio
Fish And Bowl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fish And Bowl
Last played on
And It Was Good
The Andrew Collins Trio
And It Was Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And It Was Good
Last played on
The Andrew Collins Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist