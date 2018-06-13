The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments
The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments
The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments Performances & Interviews
Alman
Anon.
The Lady Arbellaes favoret
Tobias Hume
Galliard - Alman - Coranto
William Brade
Kemp's Jig
Anon.
In nomine
Orlando Gibbons
Broken Air
John Nicholls
A Country Lasse
anon & The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments
An Old Man is a Bed Full of Bones - Strike it Up Tabor (Tomkins) - Maiden Lane
The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments
