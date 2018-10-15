I'm from Barcelona is a pop group from Jönköping, Sweden, best known for its 28 band members and eclectic mix of instruments such as clarinets, saxophones, flutes, trumpets, banjos, accordions, kazoos, guitars, drums, and keyboards among others. While most band members provide backing vocals on releases and during live performances, Emanuel Lundgren is founder, principal songwriter and lead singer for the group.

In 2006 the band released an EP entitled Don't Give Up on Your Dreams, Buddy! as well as a full-length album, Let Me Introduce My Friends – both of which were well-received critically. Their second full-length album, Who Killed Harry Houdini?, was released in October 2008.