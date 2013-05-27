Bill PertweeComedy actor, author. Born 21 July 1926. Died 27 May 2013
Bill Pertwee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa097ba4-1aa1-4f7d-961f-0556709548f6
Bill Pertwee Biography (Wikipedia)
William Desmond Anthony Pertwee, MBE (21 July 1926 – 27 May 2013) was an English comedy actor. He played the role of the antagonist Chief ARP Warden Hodges in the sitcom Dad's Army.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Pertwee Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist