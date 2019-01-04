Paris Moore-Williams (born 8 April 1989), better known by his stage name P Money, is an English grime MC from New Cross, South East London, who is also active in the bassline scene. He is best known for his live performances as well as for songs such as Slang Like This, Anthemic and Round the Clock. He was a founding member of Lewisham-based grime crew OGz and has released one album with the group entitled OGz Season Vol. 1. He also appeared on the sixth edition of highly popular grime DVD Lord of the Mics (LOTM 6) in a grime clash (battle).