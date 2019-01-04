P MoneyGrime MC from South London, UK. Member of O.G'z.. Born 8 April 1989
P Money
1989-04-08
P Money Biography (Wikipedia)
Paris Moore-Williams (born 8 April 1989), better known by his stage name P Money, is an English grime MC from New Cross, South East London, who is also active in the bassline scene. He is best known for his live performances as well as for songs such as Slang Like This, Anthemic and Round the Clock. He was a founding member of Lewisham-based grime crew OGz and has released one album with the group entitled OGz Season Vol. 1. He also appeared on the sixth edition of highly popular grime DVD Lord of the Mics (LOTM 6) in a grime clash (battle).
P Money Performances & Interviews
- P Money chats to DJ Target about Ed Sheeran bringing him to perform in the Live Lounge back in 2011https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394y8g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0394y8g.jpg2017-02-15T16:25:00.000ZClip taken from DJ Target's in Depth with P Moneyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t0s6h
P Money chats to DJ Target about Ed Sheeran bringing him to perform in the Live Lounge back in 2011
- P Money in session for Logan Samahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hr2f5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hr2f5.jpg2016-11-25T01:00:00.000ZP Money performs a freestyle session for Logan Sama's Radio 1 Residency show, on the even of his Live & Direct album release!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hr2k8
P Money in session for Logan Sama
- My First Bars: P Moneyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04749mx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04749mx.jpg2016-09-08T13:55:00.000ZKing P recalls being a shy teen who hid his MC talent until a random playground battle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04749nn
My First Bars: P Money
- P Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee – Thuggish Ruggish (Sian’s Studio at Maida Vale)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041vq8x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041vq8x.jpg2016-07-18T12:48:00.000ZP Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee freestyle over Thuggish Ruggish with Urban Live Music band The Compozers at the legendary Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041vqbd
P Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee – Thuggish Ruggish (Sian’s Studio at Maida Vale)
P Money Tracks
Spin Ya (feat. P Money & C Cane)
Dizzee Rascal
Spin Ya (feat. P Money & C Cane)
Spin Ya (feat. P Money & C Cane)
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Coldest Flows
P Money
Coldest Flows
Coldest Flows
Back 2 Back
P Money
Back 2 Back
Back 2 Back
Keeping It Moving (feat. P Money)
Maxsta
Keeping It Moving (feat. P Money)
Keeping It Moving (feat. P Money)
What We Do (feat. Rider Shafique, Daley, P Money & D Double E)
Swindle
What We Do (feat. Rider Shafique, Daley, P Money & D Double E)
What We Do (feat. Rider Shafique, Daley, P Money & D Double E)
Paranoia (feat. Footsie)
P Money
Paranoia (feat. Footsie)
Paranoia (feat. Footsie)
Elevation (feat. P Money)
Big Zuu
Elevation (feat. P Money)
Elevation (feat. P Money)
Running (feat. P Money)
Filthy Gears
Running (feat. P Money)
Running (feat. P Money)
Skeen Reimx
Blay Vision
Skeen Reimx
Skeen Reimx
Stone Island Ting (feat. SafOne)
P Money
Stone Island Ting (feat. SafOne)
Stone Island Ting (feat. SafOne)
Eyes (feat. P Money, Capo Lee & Lay-Z)
Blay Vision
Eyes (feat. P Money, Capo Lee & Lay-Z)
Eyes (feat. P Money, Capo Lee & Lay-Z)
Bar 4 Bar
P Money
Bar 4 Bar
Bar 4 Bar
Family (feat. P Money)
Ed Sheeran
Family (feat. P Money)
Family (feat. P Money)
Skatty
P Money
Skatty
Skatty
Slang Like This
P Money
Slang Like This
Slang Like This
Bar 4 Bar
P Money
Bar 4 Bar
Bar 4 Bar
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
Skream
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
