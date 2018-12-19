Timo KorhonenBorn 6 November 1964
Timo Korhonen (born 6 November 1964) is a Finnish classical guitarist and is one of the most distinguished classical guitarists in his generation.
Introduction to 'Choros' for guitar and orchestra (1929)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Last played on
JS Bach: Partita in B minor BWV 1002 (Tempo di Borrea; Courante)
Timo Korhonen
