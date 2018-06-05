Valborg AulinBorn 9 February 1860. Died 11 January 1928
Valborg Aulin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1860-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa05e507-4df5-45dc-bbfa-9e3084804c51
Valborg Aulin Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Valborg Aulin (9 January 1860, Gävle – 11 January 1928, Örebro) was a Swedish pianist and composer. Two works by Aulin, String Quartet E Minor, Op. 17 and String Quartet F Minor are the most important Swedish music compositions in that genre from the 1880's.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valborg Aulin Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for strings in F major (1884)
Valborg Aulin
Quartet for strings in F major (1884)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartet for strings in F major (1884)
Ensemble
Last played on
Albumblad for violin and piano
Valborg Aulin
Albumblad for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Albumblad for violin and piano
Sonata for violin and piano
Valborg Aulin
Sonata for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for violin and piano
From 5 Tone Poems for piano op 7
Valborg Aulin
From 5 Tone Poems for piano op 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From 5 Tone Poems for piano op 7
Performer
Elegy for violin and piano Op 8 No 3
Valborg Aulin
Elegy for violin and piano Op 8 No 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy for violin and piano Op 8 No 3
Back to artist