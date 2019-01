Jawad Ahmad is a Pakistani pop singer and musician. He is known for his song "Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki" sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. This song was recreated by Sharib-Toshi for Indian film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

