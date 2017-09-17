Jawad AhmadBorn 29 September 1970
Jawad Ahmad Biography (Wikipedia)
Jawad Ahmad is a Pakistani pop singer and musician. He is known for his song "Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki" sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. This song was recreated by Sharib-Toshi for Indian film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
O Kendi Ay
Maaye Ni
Jeet Ki Lagan
Mehndi Ki Yeh Raat
Allah Mere Dil Ke Ander
Mitti Da Pehlwan
Mendhi Ki Raat
Yaadan
Maaye Ni
Rabba Ho
Mazdoor
Mehndi
