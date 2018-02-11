Jade Louise Ewen (born 24 January 1988) is an English singer, songwriter, actress and a former member of the girl group Sugababes. Ewen began her singing career in a girl group named Trinity Stone, which signed with Sony BMG in 2005 but disbanded in 2007 without releasing an album. In 2009, after winning the right, she represented the United Kingdom in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest by performing the Andrew Lloyd Webber / Diane Warren penned "It's My Time". She finished in fifth place, making her the most successful British Eurovision act since 2002.

Ewen replaced Keisha Buchanan in the group Sugababes in September 2009. Since joining, the group has achieved two UK top-ten singles and a top fifteen album.