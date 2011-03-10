Eddie SnyderBorn 22 February 1919. Died 10 March 2011
Eddie Snyder
1919-02-22
Eddie Snyder Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Abraham Snyder (February 22, 1919 – March 10, 2011) was an American composer and songwriter. Snyder is credited with co-writing the English language lyrics and music for Frank Sinatra's 1966 hit, "Strangers in the Night".
Snyder was born in New York City on February 22, 1919. He studied piano at the Juilliard School before taking a job as a songwriter at the Brill Building.
