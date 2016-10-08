Mark Morgan (born October 22, 1961) is an American musician and score composer for video games, television and films. He is known for his work in Fallout, Fallout 2 and Planescape: Torment, and for being a former member of Starship. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to an architect, Melford Morgan and Betty Morgan, a classically trained pianist. It was while living with his parents that he became interested in music, and started to learn to play the piano.

Upon graduating from high school, he moved to Boston, where he enrolled in the Berklee College Of Music, where he studied piano and composition, and where he learned about electronic music. In 1988, he joined Starship on keyboards, and toured with the band until 1990.