Wednesday CampanellaAKA Wednesday Campanella. Formed 2012
Wednesday Campanella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9f9f6a1-693b-43da-bbeb-70395bb0a66a
Wednesday Campanella Biography (Wikipedia)
Wednesday Campanella (水曜日のカンパネラ Suiyōbi no Campanera) is a Japanese music group formed in 2012 combining musical elements of the EDM, J-Pop, and Hip Hop genres. The trio consists of KOM_I, Kenmochi Hidefumi, and Dir.F.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wednesday Campanella Tracks
Sort by
Kraken
Wednesday Campanella
Kraken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kraken
Last played on
Shakushain
Wednesday Campanella
Shakushain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakushain
Last played on
Wednesday Campanella Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist