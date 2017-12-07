Chineke! Orchestra
2015
Chineke! Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Chineke! Orchestra is a British orchestra, the first professional orchestra in Europe to be made up of majority black and minority ethnic (BME) musicians. The orchestra was founded by musician Chi-chi Nwanoku and their debut concert was in 2015 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.
Chineke! Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Handel: Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (excerpt) (2017)
2017-10-08
Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique joins Chineke! to perform 'Rejoice greatly' from Messiah by Handel.
Handel: Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (excerpt) (2017)
Chineke!: the best bits (2017)
2017-09-08
The UK's first majority BME orchestra, Chineke!, makes its Proms debut. Conducted by Kevin John Edusei, with soloists Jeanine De Bique and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
Chineke!: the best bits (2017)
Hannah Kendall: The Spark Catchers (excerpt) (2017)
2017-09-08
The Spark Catchers takes its inspiration and title from a Lemn Sissay poem. Performed by Chineke!, conducted by Kevin John Edusei.
Hannah Kendall: The Spark Catchers (excerpt) (2017)
Chineke! Orchestra Tracks
The Messiah - Rejoice Greatly
George Frideric Handel
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 43: I. Allegretto
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op 95 "From the New World" (2nd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 43 (1st mvt)
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia, Op 26
Jean Sibelius
Capriccio Espagnol Op 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Au Penchant SEGUE Rejoice Greatly (Messiah)
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, George Frideric Handel, Jeanine De Bique, Chineke! Orchestra & Kevin John Edusei
Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Act 3; Da tempeste il legno infranto)
George Frideric Handel
Lyric for Strings
George Walker
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
David Popper
Rondo in G minor Op 94
Antonín Dvořák
The Spark Catchers
Hannah Kendall
The Building of the House, Op.79
Benjamin Britten
Dream Song
Daniel Kidane
Ballade in A minor, Op.33
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Symphony No. 9 'New World' Op. 95 (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Finlandia
Jean Sibelius
Serenade In C Major Op.48
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Concerto Grosso
Errollyn Wallen
Violin Concerto In G Major
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Serenade In G Major K.525 (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Capriccio espagnol, Op 34 (Proms 2017)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Messiah – 'Rejoice greatly' (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Au penchant qui nous entrâine (Proms 2017)
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Julius Caesar – 'Da tempeste il legno infranto' (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Lyric for Strings (Proms 2017)
George Walker
Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68 (Proms 2017)
David Popper
Rondo in G minor, Op 94 (Proms 2017)
Antonín Dvořák
Lyric for Strings
George Walker
Flute Quartet No 1 in D major, K285 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 62: Chineke!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-30T06:17:50
30
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 62: Chineke!
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Chineke! Orchestra News
Chineke! Orchestra Links
